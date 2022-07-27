12-year-old home alone escapes fire before house burns to the ground

Firefighters determined it started in the kitchen after investigating food on a stove in the home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County firefighters respoonded to a house engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon and learned that a child was home alone when the fire started. The 12-year-old escaped from the house before it fully burned down.

Fire officials tweeted that they were at the scene of the Edwards Ferry Road home, located in Poolesville, around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene after a child in the home called 9-1-1.

The fire, which started in the kitchen of the home, left the home completely charred, with photos from the scene showing heavy smoke and only the shell of the house. No firefighters were injured while working to extinguish the fire.