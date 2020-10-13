Former Montgomery County high school football coach charged with sex crimes allegedly abused players

Papadopoulos worked for Thomas S. Wooten High School as a coach from 2016 to 2020.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A former high school football coach from Thomas S. Wooten High School was arrested Monday on sex charges by the Montgomery County Police Department.

Christopher Papadopoulos, age 26, of Thorburn Place in Gaithersburg, was charged with offenses related to his sexual abuse of two high school males.

"At the time of the offenses, the victims played football for the Thomas S. Wootton High School and Papadopoulos was one of the coaches. The sexual interactions occurred after school hours and did not occur on school property," said the Montgomery County Police Department in its statement.

It is not known at this time if Papadopoulos is out on bond. His bond hearing was held Tuesday.