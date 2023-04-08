Montgomery County Health officials hosting free back-to-school vaccination clinics

Here's the locations of the vaccination clinics being held across the county.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Thursday that they will host free child vaccination clinics during August to help families prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Making sure kids are up to date on required immunizations should be at the top of the list as parents get their students ready to go back to school again,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “It is important to keep children healthy and I encourage parents to take advantage of the free vaccinations offered at our upcoming clinics.”

Maryland law requires students to be vaccinated against a variety of diseases. DHHS says students who don't have proof of the required vaccinations on the first day of school must show proof of a vaccination appointment scheduled within 20 calendar days.

The back-to-school vaccine offerings include:

Tdap

Meningococcal (MCV4)

Meningococcal B

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Here's the county-operated vaccination clinics scheduled:

Tuesday, Aug. 15 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Germantown Health Center

12900 Middlebrook Rd., Germantown

240-777-3380

By appointment. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Silver Spring Health Center

8630 Fenton St., 10th floor, Silver Spring

240-777-3160

By appointment.

Saturday, Aug. 26 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MCPS Back-to-School Fair

Westfield Wheaton Mall

11160 Veirs Mill Rd., Wheaton

School vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children ages 5 years and older. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are preferred. Call 240-777-1050 for an appointment.



The School Health Services Immunization Center, located at 4910 Macon Road, in Rockville, is also open for back-to-school immunizations. Here's when:

Monday to Friday (until Aug. 11)

8:30 a.m. to Noon

240-740-4430

By appointment.

Monday, Aug. 14

8:30 a.m. - Noon

240-740-4430

By appointment.

8:30 a.m. - Noon

240-740-4430

By appointment.

Thursday, Aug. 17

8:30 a.m. – Noon

240-740-4430

By appointment.

8:30 a.m. – Noon

240-740-4430

By appointment.