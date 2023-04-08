x
Maryland

Montgomery County Health officials hosting free back-to-school vaccination clinics

Here's the locations of the vaccination clinics being held across the county.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Thursday that they will host free child vaccination clinics during August to help families prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Making sure kids are up to date on required immunizations should be at the top of the list as parents get their students ready to go back to school again,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “It is important to keep children healthy and I encourage parents to take advantage of the free vaccinations offered at our upcoming clinics.”

Maryland law requires students to be vaccinated against a variety of diseases. DHHS says students who don't have proof of the required vaccinations on the first day of school must show proof of a vaccination appointment scheduled within 20 calendar days.

The back-to-school vaccine offerings include:

  • Tdap
  • Meningococcal (MCV4)
  • Meningococcal B
  • Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)

Here's the county-operated vaccination clinics scheduled:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 15
    • 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
      Dennis Avenue Health Center
      2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
      240-777-1050
      Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22
    • 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
      Dennis Avenue Health Center
      2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
      240-777-1050
      Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23
    • 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      Germantown Health Center
      12900 Middlebrook Rd., Germantown
      240-777-3380
      By appointment.
    • 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      Silver Spring Health Center
      8630 Fenton St., 10th floor, Silver Spring
      240-777-3160
      By appointment.
  • Saturday, Aug. 26
    • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
      MCPS Back-to-School Fair
      Westfield Wheaton Mall
      11160 Veirs Mill Rd., Wheaton
      School vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children ages 5 years and older. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are preferred. Call 240-777-1050 for an appointment.

The School Health Services Immunization Center, located at 4910 Macon Road, in Rockville, is also open for back-to-school immunizations. Here's when:

  • Monday to Friday (until Aug. 11)
    8:30 a.m. to Noon
    240-740-4430
    By appointment.
  • Monday, Aug. 14
    8:30 a.m. - Noon
    240-740-4430
    By appointment.
  • Thursday, Aug. 17
    8:30 a.m. – Noon
    240-740-4430
    By appointment.

Click here for more information about the Immunization Program.

Click here for more information about vaccination requirements for the 2023-2024 school year.

