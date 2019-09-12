ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Emergency officials are working to figure out what caused firefighters to be sent to the wrong address on Friday.

Officials said a fire located at 2005 Prichard Street in Wheaton, Maryland was reported to dispatch. But, dispatchers sent first responders to 2005 Piccard Street in Rockville, Maryland.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene of the wrong house and found no fire. Crews then called in to report what they observed and dispatchers sent them to the correct address.

Two people were inside the burning home of the real emergency which was 10 miles away.

WUSA9 retrieved the audio from the confusion that was communicated through the scanners.

Paramedic: “Paramedic engine 732 is on the scene. I’ve got a 3-story middle of the road townhouse. Nothing showing.”

Paramedic: “I need you to do a callback and check the address. We’re at 2005 Piccard. Paramedic reports he’s got nothing going on.”

Dispatch: “Ok, paramedic engine 732 and units responding to 2005 Piccard Drive you may go in service. Updated address has been changed to 2005 Prichard Road.”

Once crews arrived to the correct address, they were able to rescue two people and a dog. Officials said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials determined the cause of the fire to be the result of some smoking materials that weren’t thrown away properly in an upstairs bathroom.

