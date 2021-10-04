Lightning strike causes damage to homes in Montgomery County, fire officials say

The response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was to 8519 Rapley Preserve Circle and 50 firefighters reported to the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County firefighters had to report to Potomac, Maryland, after lightning struck two neighboring houses Friday afternoon, according to Pete Piriginer of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue department.

The response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was to 8519 Rapley Preserve Circle and 50 firefighters reported to the scene, according to Piringer.

One family was displaced by the lightning strikes, according to Piringer.

No further information was provided by officials.