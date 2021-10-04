x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Lightning strike causes damage to homes in Montgomery County, fire officials say

The response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was to 8519 Rapley Preserve Circle and 50 firefighters reported to the scene.
Credit: Pete Piringer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County firefighters had to report to Potomac, Maryland, after lightning struck two neighboring houses Friday afternoon, according to Pete Piriginer of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue department.

The response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was to 8519 Rapley Preserve Circle and 50 firefighters reported to the scene, according to Piringer.

One family was displaced by the lightning strikes, according to Piringer.

No further information was provided by officials.

Related Articles

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.