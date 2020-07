The fire was in the 1700 block of Featherwood Street and Salim Cole, 35, has been charged by county law enforcement.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One person was rescued in a Montgomery County fire that a man has been arrested for arson, according to county fire and EMS officials.

