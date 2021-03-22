x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Montgomery County fire displaces dozens of people from apartment building

The blaze happened at a three-story apartment in Gaithersburg.
Credit: Pete Piringer, Montgomery County fire department spokesperson
A Gaithersburg apartment building fire Monday displaced dozens of people, Montgomery County firefighters said.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An apartment building fire in Gaithersburg has displaced dozens of people from their homes, including children and pets, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire happened Monday afternoon on Walker House Road at Montgomery Village, according to the county fire department's chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The three-story apartment fire was on the terrace level, with flames that extended up to the upper floor, Piringer said on Twitter

Firefighters and rescue crews removed several people with a ladder from the upper floors and also assisted others from the building, Piringer said. Several people were being evaluated after breathing in smoke, he said. They all appeared to be in condition that was not life-threatening, according to Piringer.

The blaze was under control by around 5:30 p.m., his Twitter post said.

Piringer tweeted that the bulk of fire had been knocked down, with "excessive storage conditions in apartments." 

It is still unclear exactly how the fire began.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Toddler among four people taken to hospital after vehicle crash, fire in Montgomery County

RELATED: Fire crews extinguish fiery one-story home in Clinton

RELATED: Fire officials: Vienna fire displaces seven people, leaves one cat dead

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 hurt in overturned SUV crash in Prince George's County, police say

RELATED: Officials: Body recovered from Potomac River; death being investigated by DC Police

RELATED: Hyattsville stabbing leaves one man dead, investigators searching for suspect