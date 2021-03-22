Montgomery County fire displaces dozens of people from apartment building

The blaze happened at a three-story apartment in Gaithersburg.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An apartment building fire in Gaithersburg has displaced dozens of people from their homes, including children and pets, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire happened Monday afternoon on Walker House Road at Montgomery Village, according to the county fire department's chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The three-story apartment fire was on the terrace level, with flames that extended up to the upper floor, Piringer said on Twitter.

Firefighters and rescue crews removed several people with a ladder from the upper floors and also assisted others from the building, Piringer said. Several people were being evaluated after breathing in smoke, he said. They all appeared to be in condition that was not life-threatening, according to Piringer.

The blaze was under control by around 5:30 p.m., his Twitter post said.

Piringer tweeted that the bulk of fire had been knocked down, with "excessive storage conditions in apartments."

It is still unclear exactly how the fire began.