Person dead in Montgomery County shooting

BOYDS, Md. — A person is dead after a shooting in Boyds, Maryland on Tuesday evening.

Montgomery County Police said in a tweet Tuesday that officers responded to the 12900 block of Ethel Rose Way in Boyds, just before 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a victim dead on the scene.

Additional details are sparse, but homicide detectives are investigating to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case, and police are still searching for any suspects.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.