The pandemic left many feeling disconnected An online meet-up site has the cure

Feeling off balance coming out the pandemic? A Maryland teacher has created a site to help people connect with each other.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — It’s been a little over three years now since COVID-19 came into our lives, bringing with it lockdowns and social distancing, and leaving folks feeling disconnected from each other.

It was in response to these feelings that Maryland school teacher Rigel Wolf-Hubbard created the Montgomery County Discord as a means to make connections both online and in person.

"A lot of people have social anxiety, and even more so after two years of not having normal conversation. People who were once friends are not friends anymore. I went through a divorce during COVID. I definitely felt like I needed to make new friends, and I think a lot of people felt the same way."

He was right. The site, affectionately called MoCoDisco, has grown to almost 2,500 members who regularly meet up for all types of events, including happy hours, bike rides, hikes and game nights. The group continues to grow, offering its members a vibrant community.

The group has a one year anniversary picnic planned for June 24 at Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, and they’re always accepting new members.

Find out more and join the group here.