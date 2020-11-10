Montgomery County detectives investigate double-fatal collision

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a single-vehicle, double-fatal collision that occurred late Saturday night in the Clarksburg area.
On Saturday at approximately 11:43 p.m., 5th District officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to Ridge Road at Morning Star Drive for the report of a serious collision.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Ridge Road near Morning Star Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep left the roadway and rolled over several times.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as Dylan Bansi, 20, of Germantown, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bansi was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The passenger in the Jeep, identified as Marryann Hardesty, 18, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this fatal collision is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.