3 people injured after deck collapses at a Rockville home, officials say

The deck collapse happened in the 5000 block of Adrian Street.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three people have been injured after a deck collapsed Friday afternoon in Rockville, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

The deck collapse happened in the 5000 block of Adrian Street.

Two of the three people were penned under the collapsed deck but have been rescued. The injured person not penned under the deck has been extracted by rescue crews that are on scene, according to Piringer.

No further information has been provided by officials on this deck collapse.

Montgomery County inspectors have warned homeowners of potential dangers after a home deck collapse in Germantown on June 27 that injured nine people, six of which had to be sent to the hospital for their injuries.

Montgomery County code doesn’t have rules about how many people are allowed onto a deck. However, codes have recently changed.

Typical private deck inspections can run from $200 to $300 according to the county. You can start on your own with this safety checklist and these building plans.

Update Adrian Street, total three patients, two underneath have been removed third & 1 patient on top being extracted https://t.co/fkz0OcPeqY — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 2, 2021