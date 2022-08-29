3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash

One person was trapped and pulled from the wreck by responding firefighters. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in Cloverly. A public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters responded to a call of a collision with entrapment and multiple injuries.

A fire department spokesperson said one person was trapped in a car and had to be extricated from the wreck. That person was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital as a result of the collision, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Photos from the scene show two cars were involved in the crash. Traffic investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the crash. Some lanes in the area are blocked for the investigation Monday morning.

It's not clear how long lanes will be blocked. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.