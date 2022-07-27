Montgomery County reopens COVID-19 rent relief program, accepting more applications

The program has distributed $79.1 million in financial assistance as of July 24.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County renters may see some financial relief as the fourth phase of the COVID-19 rent relief program reopens Wednesday.

Applications will be accepted from renters who either did not fully complete previously submitted applications or wish to submit a new application for review.

The rent relief program, administered by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), was originally launched in May 2020. It provides financial aid to tenants that have experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it started the program has distributed $79.1 million in financial assistance as of July 24.

Previously the deadline for application was scheduled for June 30.

Funding for the fourth phase was provided by U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funds in direct allocations to the County and as a sub-grantee to the State of Maryland. Officials say that based on the number of applications received to date they believe that there will be more funds within the program to support more residents.

“I am pleased to announce the reopening of the rental relief program. We have additional funds to distribute, and we know that the need for this assistance has not gone away,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “The impact of this pandemic will be with us for quite some time, so I urge eligible residents who are in need to not delay and apply today.”

Applications are processed based on priority factors including income, eviction risk and geographic location. Renters facing an immediate loss of housing should call 311 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to be connected with DHHS’ Housing Stabilization Services

Visit www.mc311.com/rentrelief to apply online or log in to an existing account to continue a previously started application. If you have already applied, renters can check on the status of their application through the department's online portal.