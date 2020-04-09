Montgomery Co. to stay in Phase 2, but will lessen restrictions on live events and performances

Maryland as a state will move into Phase 3, but Montgomery County will not after moving into Phase 2 in late June.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County will stay in Phase 2 as the state of Maryland moves into Phase 3 — but live entertainment and performances in the county will have fewer restrictions, and be able to happen.

In the statement from the county, venues such as indoor and outdoor restaurants may now include live performances as part of their dining experience.

These guidelines for live music are effective immediately, individuals present must still wear masks unless they are eating or drinking (and they must be seated while eating and drinking).

“Although we will not be moving into Phase 3, we will continue to evaluate areas where restrictions might be modified,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Allowing live music with restrictions at restaurants is an example of the cautious steps that we are taking toward reopening; and we will work on appropriate guidance for other live venues beyond what we're doing for restaurants. Our careful, measured approach using data and science to make our decisions is likely part of the reasons that transmission of the virus in Montgomery County has remained relatively stable over the last few months.”

Montgomery County said its partially based its staying in Phase 2 on its average COVID-19 cases per day. Daily case counts in late June when the County entered Phase 2 averaged 67 cases per day. The current seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 85.

Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties have also decided to remain in Phase 2. Health officials are concerned that moving to Phase 3 will cause case counts to go up across Maryland, including in Montgomery County.