Election Day: What you'll see on your ballot for the Montgomery Co. Council race

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Election Day is Nov. 8 and the Montgomery County Board of Elections has already begun counting mail-in ballots. Here's what Marylanders can expect to see on their ballot when they come to the Montgomery County Council and Council At Large races.

County Council At Large

Vote for up to 4

Fiotes was born and raised in Maryland. He has worked as a business owner in the zoning and construction industries and worked in the Senate.

According to his campaign website, he's running to help secure the future of the county and currently, he is concerned about the direction that the county is going.

"I hear from voters that they love Montgomery County - as I do," he writes on the site. "They want to live here, and they want their children and grandchildren to live here and be part of our County’s future."

Fiotes says that in order to do that, more tax control is needed, along with spending. A more business-friendly environment is needed, Fiotes details, along with the promotion of responsible zoning, ensuring strong education at all levels and developing needed infrastructure. Fiscal responsibility is the key to future success in the county, he says, "so we can continue investing in the things that matter to our citizens."

Lieber spent almost 40 years working at Montgomery College in the IT department. He is now retired.

He says that he is running based on the following points, according to his website:

The council's actions over the past two years

To ensure government neutrality on social issues

The need for fiduciary accountability

Public safety and peace

Mandates, lockdowns and school closures

Patel has worked as a political operative, developer, designer and entrepreneur. He managed campaigns for Republican governors, senators, and representatives.

Patel says on his website that Montgomery County is broken, and that he is running to fix the problems with the county.

"I will be taking advantage of public financing of my campaign," he says, while highlighting his opinions on kids-first education, road and highway funding, a safer moco and lower taxes to help businesses succeed.

Albornoz is the former Chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party and has served on over 39 boards. He spent 11 years as Director of the Montgomery County Department of Recreation before joining the Montgomery County Council in 2018, where he now is the Council President.

"Montgomery County is at a crossroads," he says on his website. "Many of our County residents continue to feel the full impact of the pandemic and have not yet recovered. We must fully address the systemic inequities that were exacerbated over the last two years, strengthen our economy, and meet this moment."

Albornoz highlights his perspective on gun control, immigrant rights, advocating for vulnerable populations, climate action, transportation access and safety, economic and workforce prosperity, education and positive youth development, affordable housing, public safety and first responders and public health and wellness.

Glass is a current At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council, an office he’s held since 2018. He is also Council Vice President. Prior to this position, he worked as a journalist.

He is also the first openly LGBTQ+ individual to serve on the Council.

On his campaign website, Glass also spotlights his opinions on COVID relief, pay equity, transportation and pedestrian safety, fighting climate change, affordable housing, education, LGBTQ+ rights and supporting small businesses.

Jawando has been an At-large member of the Montgomery County Council since 2018. He is a civil rights attorney and worked as an Associate Director of Public Engagement for the Obama administration.

"Expanding the promise of Montgomery County to everyone," he says.

On his website, Jawando features his thoughts on housing, climate change, the economy, climate change, public housing and policing.

Sayles has been a Montgomery County Councilmember since 2017. She is a former Gaithersburg City Councilmember. Professionally she is a senior consultant with the FDA and a paraeducator with the Montgomery County Public Schools.

Sayles says that she is using the acronym S.M.A.R.T. for the policy agenda that she believes will "successfully position our County to compete in the economy of the future."

That acronym stands for:

Strengthening 21st-century learning from cradle to career and beyond

Making a living in Montgomery County more affordable

Advancing sustainable local food production in the Ag Reserve

Revitalizing the economy while recovering from the pandemic

Tackling climate change through multi-modal transportation infrastructure

County Council District 1

Friedson is the District 1 Councilmember representing western and southwestern Montgomery County from the D.C. line to the Frederick County border, he details on his website. He serves on the Planning, Housing, & Economic Development and the Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committees.

County Council District 2

Vote 1

This district is in the western part of the county and includes: Clarksburg, Dickerson and Germantown. Current councilmember Craig Rice is term-limited.

Dan Cuda married into a Montgomery County family thirty years ago while stationed at the Pentagon during his 22-year active duty Air Force career, his website details. He coached youth baseball and has been active as a reader and parish council member of Our Lady of Visitation Parish in Darnestown.

Balcombe has worked as the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce CEO as well as for the Montgomery County Small Business Recovery Workgroup.

County Council District 3

Vote 1

This part of the county includes Gaithersburg and Rockville.

Hernandez was born in Shady Grove and grew up in Gaithersburg. He attended the University of Maryland, College Park and majored in Government and Politics. He has worked as a fingerprint technician and childcare as a substitute teacher, and in Information Technology as an administrator and developer.

Katz has been a council member since 2014 and is seeking a 3rd term. He has experience as a member of the Gaithersburg Planning Commission, Gaithersburg City Council, and Mayor of Gaithersburg.

County Council District 4

Vote 1

Nancy Navarro holds this seat but is term-limited. The district includes Silver Spring and the North Bethesda area.

Riley says she was born in Washington, D.C. after her grandparents immigrated. She states that she is a career politician, but simply a concerned citizen seeking a better quality of life in the county.

Stewart is a Principal at Conway Strategic. She was elected as Mayor of Takoma Park in 2015. In 2014, she was elected to the Takoma Park City Council.

County Council District 5

Vote 1

This district sits on the eastern part of the county and includes White Oak, Burtonsville and the Leisure World area.

Woody says that she has worked as a lawyer, real-estate broker, tax consultant, U.S. tax court member, along with being a TV and radio personality and an adjunct professor of law, among other roles.

Mink is the Senior Legislator Organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy, a nonprofit. She has worked as a local teacher and community organizer.

County Council District 6

Vote 1

This is one of the two new districts and includes Aspen Hill, Wheaton and Glenmont.

Viet was born and raised in Houston, Texas by Vietnamese war immigrants, according to his website. He now lives in Rockville and has previously worked for Homeland Security and the Department of Justice and then transferred to the private sector and works at Deloitte.

Gonzalez currently leads a policy and communications company. Locally, she served as the vice-chair of the Montgomery County Park and Planning Commission.

County Council District 7

Vote 1

This is the other one of the two new districts in the county and includes: Sandy Spring, Olney, Montgomery Village and Damascus.

Maldonado emigrated to the US from Bolivia with his family in the 1980s and has lived in Montgomery County ever since. He is the first member of his family to go to college and graduated from The Catholic University of America with a degree in Economics. He has worked in the private and public sectors.

Luedtke is a lawyer specializing in education law and policy, school safety, and mental and behavioral health. She also works as an instructor with the Maryland Police & Correctional Training Commissions and the National Association of Attorneys General’s Training & Research Institute.