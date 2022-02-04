Montgomery County officer has medical episode while driving, dies after single-vehicle crash

Off duty at the time, Douglas Haggerty reportedly suffered a medical episode while driving, leading to a crash. His child was able to exit the wreck and call 911.

SPENCERVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County police force and community are mourning the loss of a 36-year-old police officer and father who died after a single-car crash Friday morning.

According to police, Montgomery County Police Officer Douglas Haggerty, off duty at the time, was traveling eastbound on Spencerville Road, after Good Hope Road, when he reportedly began to experience an "incapacitating medical event."

Just after 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to Spencerville Road for a single-vehicle crash.

One of Haggerty's children was in the vehicle was able to exit and call 911 and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators determined Haggerty's medical crisis led to the collision. Rescuers performed life-saving measures at the scene and Haggerty was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Haggerty became a Montgomery County Police officer in July 2010. He was serving as an officer in the Rockville District and previously served as a patrol officer in the Silver Spring District.

"The men and women of the Department thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Douglas Haggerty and his children," the department writes.