x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Montgomery Co. police respond to barricade situation at Silver Spring apartment

Police asked anyone in the 14000 block of Castle Ridge Circle to shelter in place until the situation is under control.

More Videos

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are responding to a report of a person barricaded inside an apartment in Silver Spring Monday morning. 

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard for a report of shots fired at around 2:25 a.m. Around 5:30 a.m., police said on social media that they were working an active scene with a barricaded person. Police asked anyone in the 14000 block of Castle Ridge Circle to shelter in place until the situation is under control.

The circumstances surrounding the barricade situation are not yet clear. Police have not released any additional information as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Search ongoing for homicide suspect who shot at officers and fled

RELATED: Police standoff with man on rooftops ends peacefully after 9 hours

RELATED: Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out