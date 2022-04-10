Montgomery Co. police respond to barricade situation at Silver Spring apartment

Police asked anyone in the 14000 block of Castle Ridge Circle to shelter in place until the situation is under control.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are responding to a report of a person barricaded inside an apartment in Silver Spring Monday morning.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard for a report of shots fired at around 2:25 a.m. Around 5:30 a.m., police said on social media that they were working an active scene with a barricaded person. Police asked anyone in the 14000 block of Castle Ridge Circle to shelter in place until the situation is under control.

The circumstances surrounding the barricade situation are not yet clear. Police have not released any additional information as of Tuesday morning.