Montgomery Co. Executive to announce $800,000 to deter hate crimes

The announced funding comes following a rise in antisemitic incidents in the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Monday, local leaders in Montgomery County are set to allocate nearly $1 million to fight hate crimes. The announcement follows several high-profile incidents in the county, going back to last year.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by County Council Vice President Andrew Friedson, Councilmembers and leaders from local faith-based and nonprofit organizations to announce $800,000 in grants to local organizations to improve security and deter hate crimes through the County’s Nonprofit Security Grants program.

Those grants can be used for things like funding security personnel, security planning, training and new security cameras.

"It is irrational. It is nuts, and it's fueled by really ignorant people," Elrich said last month following an incident at Walt Whitman High School. Someone wrote a hateful message on a school sign, sparking fear and outrage from many students.

"We have a real problem with antisemitism, racism and xenophobia in general," one student said following the incident.

This month saw swastikas drawn on desks and school property at three Montgomery County schools, including Tilden Middle School. The antisemitic incident led to leaders inviting Holocaust survivor Josie Traum to speak with students.