Montgomery College to host two-day push to combat opioid epidemic

For the first time, Montgomery College is hosting a two-day event to keep the community safe from drug overdoses.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery College is hosting a prescription drug take-back event Wednesday, April 26th, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at all three campuses. Lockboxes will be outside the public safety offices where people can drop off their medications.

The addresses for all three campuses are the following:

Germantown campus: 20200 Observation Dr #4067, Germantown, MD 20876

Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus: 7600 Takoma Ave #4141, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Rockville campus: 51 Mannakee St, Rockville, MD 20850

This is a first-of-its-kind event for the college. Dr. Joanna Kilby, community health program coordinator for Montgomery College, said there is a huge need for this.

“Several studies have told us that if there is a prescription drug in the family, anyone in that family could have up to three times greater chance of having an opioid overdose. So, we feel like that drug take back is really important for people to protect their families,” said Dr. Kilby.

More than 100,000 people in America died of a drug overdose in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 80,411 of those overdose deaths came from synthetic opioid use, like fentanyl, in 2021, federal data shows.

On Thursday, April 27th, Montgomery College will be hosting a free Narcan training at 6 p.m. on the Germantown Campus in Globe Hall. Attendees will learn how to prevent an opioid overdose. Specifically, participants will be trained in how to administer nasal Narcan and receive information on how to obtain Narcan. Two free Narcan kits will be provided to all attendees.

“Every semester that I teach I have at least one person who has had a fentanyl contamination of some substance they did not expect it in or a family member who has overdosed or died. The data from 2021 shows us that over 600 Narcan doses were administered in Montgomery County and almost every one of them saved a life,” said Dr. Kilby.