Maryland

Truck slams into Montgomery County home, driver trapped by live wires

Police and firefighters are responding after a truck drove into a house in the Twinbrook area Thursday.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police and firefighters are on the scene after a truck crashed into a home in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday morning. Emergency crews say the person in the truck was trapped by live wires after hitting a power pole. 

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the 2200 block of McAuliffe Drive, near Meadow Hall Drive. That's just down the street from the Twinbrook Library. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Piringer said the driver of the truck struck a power pole and then drove into the home. The driver was briefly trapped in the truck by the live powerlines.

By 8:45 a.m., the driver was taken out of the truck, and the truck was removed from the home.

Sky9 was over the scene of the crash Thursday morning. 

Right now, there have been no reports of injuries. It is not known if anyone was inside the home at the time. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.  

