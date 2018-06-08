MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. – A bus driver with Montgomery County Public Schools has been charged with raping a 12-year-old student, Montgomery County police said.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 31, 62-year-old Etienne K. Kabongo, also known as “Mr. Steve”, was transporting students receiving special education services. Police said when the bus stopped in the area of Yates Road in Silver Spring, Maryland, the bus attendant left the bus to assist in the drop off of another student. That is when police said Kabongo sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on the bus.

According to police, the school bus camera captured video of the assault.

Sunday, Kabongo was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense and the sexual abuse of a minor. He is being held without bond.

After being made aware of the allegations, Montgomery County Public Schools placed Kabongo on administrative leave.

Police are now concerned that there may be other victims.

Kabongo has worked as a bus driver since 2006 and primarily drove students receiving special needs education at multiple schools across the County.

Anyone who is concerned that a child has been victimized by Kabongo is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5400.

Montgomery County Public Schools released the following statement:

Dear MCPS Community:

I am writing to inform you about the arrest of Etienne K. Kabongo, a Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) bus operator. Mr. Kabongo, known to some students as "Mr. Steve," is charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and third-degree sexual offense. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the charges stem from his contact with a student on his bus route.

Words cannot convey my anger, disgust and disappointment in the alleged behavior of Mr. Kabongo.

Abusing a position of trust and authority to take advantage of the most vulnerable among us is despicable. This behavior is a violation of our values and policies, as well as the law, and it will not be tolerated.

MCPS staff immediately contacted MCPD when we were made aware of these allegations. We are fully cooperating with MCPD, who is leading this investigation. Pursuant to our memorandum of understanding with law enforcement and MCPS policies and regulations, MCPS has not shared any details broadly with the community until now to avoid prejudicing the police investigation and interfering with law enforcement’s ability to prosecute its case.

Mr. Kabongo has worked for MCPS since 2006 as a bus operator. He has primarily driven for students receiving Special Education services at multiple schools across the county during the school year and the summer. A partial list of these schools can be found here.

He was immediately placed on leave when we were made aware of the allegations. Mr. Kabongo will not be returning to our buses or schools.

Our thoughts are with the students and families impacted by this. MCPS has coordinated with Tree House Child Advocacy Center to ensure counseling support and resources are available. Tree House staff can be reached by phone at 240-777-4699.

If you or your child have any information that may be helpful to the investigation, I ask that you call the Special Victims Investigations Division of the Montgomery County Police Department at 240-773-5400.

MCPS is committed to the safety of all students on our buses and in our schools. Many buses in our fleet are equipped with internal video cameras, including the bus related to this arrest. We have already taken steps to accelerate our process for acquiring cameras for all buses. Additionally, in 2015, MCPS enhanced its policies and protocols for preventing, recognizing and reporting child abuse in our community. More information is available at http://www.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/childabuseandneglect/

Sincerely,

Jack R. Smith, Ph.D.

