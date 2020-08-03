MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools is responding to fake social media posts circulating that are saying it will be closed Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

These claims are false, and the school district has confirmed that it will be operating on its normal schedule.

"We are aware of fake posts circulating on social media suggesting that schools will be closed due to the coronavirus. This is false," said MCPS. "Any information about school closures or updates relating to the coronavirus will come directly from County health officials and the district and will be posted on the official MCPS website. The health and safety of our students remain our top priority."

The statement by MCPS comes after they said Saturday that students from Robert Frost Middle School visited The Village, a retirement home, only a few days after a person who got coronavirus visited on Feb. 28.

The district told families to monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

MCPS has also laid out a digital plan in case they do have to cancel classes in schools because of the coronavirus.

The news of the preparation came in an MCPS letter that was sent out to parents and guardians Wednesday.

As part of the plan, MCPS said it will provide students instructional activities online through Google for Education software. This would require students to access the MCPS website, which would provide educational videos for various grades.

"We continue to hear from members of the community seeking additional information about the steps we are taking to prevent the spread of the virus in schools and to provide instruction to students in the event of school closures," added MCPS.

Multiple schools across the country have closed because of the coronavirus.

So far, 19 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States.

RELATED: DC first 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case is prominent Georgetown clergyman

RELATED: 'Ready for whatever comes our way' | 2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in Virginia is Fairfax resident

RELATED: Coronavirus precaution: Annual Greenbelt HS visit canceled for local Japanese exchange program

RELATED: Coronavirus 101: DMV impact | Here's what you need to know

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.