MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Though it is very low risk and out of precaution, Montgomery County Public Schools wants some parents to be aware of possible coronavirus symptoms after students visited a retirement home in Rockville, where someone who attended an event there has been confirmed to have the virus that's spreading across the United States.

According to MCPS, students from Robert Frost Middle School visited The Village only a few days after a person who got coronavirus visited on Feb. 28, county health officials said.

"MCPS leadership spoke directly with officials from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and they have shared that individuals from our school community who visited the facility days after the Feb. 28 event are not at risk of contracting the virus," said school district officials. "While there is no specific concern for these students, all of our families should remain vigilant with their health and follow the CDC guidelines and best practices."

The announcement comes after there were three positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County this week. And after Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that those who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland may have also been exposed to the virus.

MCPS also earlier this week shared plans that it's preparing to provide instructional activities for all students online in the event that schools must closed.

The news of the preparation came in an MCPS letter that was sent out to parents and guardians Wednesday.

