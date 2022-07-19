Maryland person mistakes fireworks for candles, suffers traumatic burn injury

The individual in Montgomery County has been taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the county's fire department.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person in their Montgomery County apartment appears to have mistook a few leftover July 4 fireworks for candles, according to a spokesperson for the county fire department.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Hampshire West Court, off Avenel Road in Northwest Park,

Officials say the injured person suffered a traumatic burn injury, and was taken to the hospital for the injuries they ultimately called non-life-threatening.

In June, a newly released federal report showed that more Americans are being injured or killed by fireworks, with more than 11,500 injuries reported in 2021 alone.

The report, from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, outlines a 25% growth in firework-related injuries over a 15-year span from 2006 to 2021. Deaths have held steadier, the report found. About 10 people each year die in firework-related incidents.

Burns were by far the most common injury, followed by cuts and bumps.

A vast majority of the injuries appear to have taken place in the month between June 18 and July 18 — 4th of July season.

On average, the commission found that each year there are about 274 more firework-related injuries than in the previous year.

In addition, officials warn the public that sparklers - even though they seem to be the safest option - are still dangerous. The little sparking sticks were the primary firework responsible for sending young children to the emergency room Independence Day, 2018.

Sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt some metals, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

While sparklers made up 9% of fireworks-related injuries overall in 2018, according to CPSC, they were responsible for 54% of the injuries suffered by children under age 5.

The simplest piece of advice the CPSC to keep your kids safe is not to let them touch or light off fireworks. Other tips include: