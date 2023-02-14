Montgomery Co. to hand out 10,000 laptops to low-income residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officials in Montgomery County plan to hand out thousands of laptops to low-income residents as part of a program called "Montgomery Connects."
The program, which is funded by the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund grant and Maryland Emergency Education Relief grants, will allow for the distribution of 10,000 laptops at numerous events across the county over the next three months.
The next distribution event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Executive Office Building Cafeteria in Rockville.
As of Monday, the Montgomery Connects program has distributed more than 40,000 computers, primarily to low-income households. More than 80% of the recipients have an annual household income of less than $50,000 and 77% of the computers have been given to Black and Latino residents.
Montgomery Connects aims to empower 100% of the county's residents and local businesses to be fully connected and engaged.
Those eligible for a Montgomery Connects laptop must meet the following requirements:
- Must be a resident of Montgomery County, age 7 or older.
- Must have a Montgomery County Public Libraries library card number. Go to link/library-card to obtain a card number online.
- Only one computer per person.
- Every person, including children, must have an appointment and appear in person with a photo ID to receive a computer at scheduled computer distribution events.
Montgomery County will not be providing technical or maintenance support for the laptops that are handed out.
For more information on how to register or make an apartment, click here.
“Montgomery Connects wants every person to have a computer, internet connection and the skills to use technology for learning, work and daily living,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “We have already distributed 40,000 computers to people who did not have one. We only have 10,000 remaining, and we want people who need them to get them now before we run out. There are few things more important to for students trying to keep pace in school and workers hoping to improve their job status than having a computer and access to the internet. This Montgomery Connects program is moving our County in the right direction in this crucial area.”
Residents may also qualify for free or discounted internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a federal and state program that helps low-income households get internet with a discount of up to $45 per month for home broadband or mobile device plans.
Upcoming computer distribution events (while supplies last):
- Thursday, Feb. 16. 3-7 p.m. Executive Office Building Cafeteria
- Friday, Feb. 17. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. White Oak Recreation Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 21. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Upcounty Regional Services Center
- Wednesday, Feb. 22. 4-8 p.m. Germantown Community Center
- Thursday, Feb. 23. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. East County Community Center
- Friday, Feb. 24. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. White Oak Recreation Center
- Monday, Feb. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. East County Community Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 28. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Plum Gar Community Center
- Wednesday, March 1. Noon-4 p.m. Kensington Park Library
- Saturday, March 4. Noon-4 p.m. Quince Orchard Library
- Tuesday, March 7. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germantown American Job Center
- Thursday, March 9. 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Gaithersburg Library
- Friday, March 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Long Branch Library
- Tuesday, March 14. 3-7 p.m. Long Branch Library
- Wednesday, March 15. Noon-4 p.m. Kensington Park Library
- Friday, March 17. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. White Oak Recreation Center
- Saturday, March 18. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germantown Community Center
- Tuesday, March 21. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germantown American Job Center
- Wednesday, March 22. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. East County Community Center
- Thursday, March 23. 3-7 p.m. Gaithersburg Library
- Friday, March 24. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Long Branch Recreation Center
- Monday, March 27. 3-7 p.m., Executive Office Building (cafeteria)
- Tuesday, March 28. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Kensington Park Library
- Wednesday, March 29. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Long Branch Recreation Center
- Saturday, April 1. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Aspen Hill Library
- Tuesday, April 4. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germantown American Job Center
- Wednesday, April 5. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Long Branch Recreation Center
- Friday, April 7. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wheaton American Job Center
- Monday, April 10. 4-8 p.m. Germantown Community Center
- Tuesday, April 11. 3-7 p.m. Long Branch Library
- Friday, April 14. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. White Oak Recreation Center
- Saturday, April 15. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aspen Hill Library
- Tuesday, April 18. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germantown American Job Center
- Wednesday, April 19. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. East County Community Center
- Thursday, April 20. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Long Branch Recreation Center
- Friday, April 21. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wheaton American Job Center
- Tuesday, April 25. 3-7 p.m. Long Branch Library
- Wednesday, April 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. White Oak Recreation Center
- Friday, April 28. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wheaton American Job Center
- Saturday, April 29. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Executive Office Building (cafeteria)
