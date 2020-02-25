OXON HILL, Md. — A group of armed suspects tried to steal an ATM from a 7-Eleven in Oxon Hill, Maryland early Tuesday morning, Prince George's County Police said.

The attempted heist was reported around 3:47 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located on the 5600 block of St. Barnabas Road.

Officers at the commercial armed robbery scene were able to make several arrests after they learned the armed suspects attempted to steal the ATM machine from the store.

It's still unknown if there are additional suspects that may have left the scene before police arrived.

Police said there were no injuries reported during the incident.

In a separate incident in May 2019, three men were arrested and charged for their roles in a series of ATM robberies at different 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery County. Police had been searching for the men since the thefts began months earlier.

Deandre N. Jackson, 27, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; Omar Barnes, 28, of southeast, D.C., and Janarro R. Hewett, 27, were arrested, police said.

Montgomery County police said the men were caught trying to rob a 7-Eleven in White Oak.

While Jackson and Barnes, who were wearing masks, confronted store employees, Hewett stayed inside a blue pickup truck, police said. Hewett then backed the truck over the curb to prepare in ramming the storefront, police said.

Officers went inside the store to arrest Jackson and Barnes, while Hewett drove away. He was later arrested after he crashed the truck on the Beltway in Prince George’s County, police said.

