Woman gives birth on Metro train at New Carrollton station

Several employees were honored for Acts of Heroism during Metro's Thursday Board of Directors Meeting for their help.

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — A baby boy came into the world on Wednesday thanks to the help of Metro employees.

Authorities say a woman on a train at the New Carrollton station was in labor and about to give birth when employees rushed over to her.

