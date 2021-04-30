Mistrial declared in murder case of former Pentagon Police officer, jury deadlocked

David Dixon was charged in the deaths of 32-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson in May 2021.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A mistrial has been declared in a murder case against a former Pentagon officer for a shooting outside his apartment that left two people dead on April 7, 2021.

The trial was held in Montgomery County where a jury was tasked with deciding the fate of David Dixon, accused of killing 32-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson while he was off-duty in Takoma Park, Maryland. A third man, 36-year-old Michael Thomas, survived the shooting.

The jury was deadlocked after deliberating for more than 10 hours over two days.

Dixon allegedly thought the trio was breaking into a car when the shooting began. Thomas testified during the trial and admitted in a 911 video after the shooting that the trio was breaking into vehicles to steal tools when they were confronted by Dixon.

Video of the incident shows Dixon chasing a car the victims were in as the trio backed out of the apartment complex parking lot. He takes out a gun and stands in front of the car, where he testified that he shouted for Thomas to turn off the car. When Thomas began to drive away, Dixon fired five rounds.

While Dixon's lawyer claimed the shooting was self-defense, the prosecution said nothing that happened on April 7, 2021, justified shooting at anyone.

Dixon's lawyer claimed during final arguments that if Thomas had stopped that car, everyone would be alive today. He characterized Dixon as a heroic off-duty cop who was acting to stop a felony in his community. Prosecutor John McCarthy pointed out that Dixon had shot into the back of a car that was fleeing and added that Dixon was not authorized as a police officer in Montgomery County. Without the authorization, McCarthy said Dixon had no authority to pull his gun in the dark of a confrontation that may have been avoided.

"There's no question that David Dixon, nor any reasonable person, would think that they were in any physical harm or risk of bodily injury or death at all," Attorney David Haynes, reporesenting Johnson's family, said of the video. "So to us, this was clearly an unjustified shooting. We look forward to a retrial, we look forward to justice, we look forward to David Dixon being taken off the streets so that he doesn't harm anyone else again."

Shortly after the shooting, investigators say Dixon was arrested after his recount of what happened was "inconsistent with the facts in the case."

"Mr. Dixon had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson," Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said on April 9, 2021.

On April 30, 2021, Dixon was indicted on multiple charges, including:

2 counts of murder

1 count of attempted murder

1 count of first-degree assault

3 counts of handgun offenses

1 count first-degree assault

1 count second-degree assault

Before the deadly shooting, Takoma Park Police had charged Dixon for an alleged confrontation with a homeless woman in May 2020. He's alleged to have threatened the woman with a shotgun and pepper spray used pepper spray after she allegedly tried to assault him in the lobby of the Takoma Overlook Condominium complex.

In 2021, Takoma Park Police officials said they did not become aware of the incident or how serious it was until news media published a video of the alleged assault. After it became public, police added a charge against Dixon of assault in that case.