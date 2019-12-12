WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police are searching for a woman who was last seen leaving her home in Silver Spring, Maryland on Wednesday evening.

Police said Ashleigh Manuel was last spotted leaving her home around 8:33 p.m. in a white 2017 Audi with Maryland tags: 5DW8926.

Police said Manuel has family in the Northern Virginia area and has been known to visit that area.

They said she has several medical issues and maybe in emotional distress.

Manuel is described as a white woman with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5'3" and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon top, black pants, and black boots.

Police said her family is concerned for her emotional and physical well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Manuel’s whereabouts or anyone who sees her is asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police at 301-279-8000.

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Leisure World

RELATED: FOUND: 30-year-old man from Montgomery County

RELATED: FOUND: 79-year-old woman with dementia from Aspen Hill, Md.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.