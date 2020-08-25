Search underway for missing person following boat crash on South River in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Crews with the Anne Arundel Fire Department are searching for a person who is unaccounted for following a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County Tuesday afternoon.
The collision happened just after 12:20 p.m. near Turkey Point. Two boats were involved, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
A person suffered minor injuries on one boat, while the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt, officials said.
Anne Arundel Fire Department says the search is being switched from a rescue to a recovery effort.
The identifies of the missing person has not been released yet.
Multiple agencies are responding to the scene to assist with the search.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.