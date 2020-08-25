x
Search underway for missing person following boat crash on South River in Anne Arundel County

One person suffered minor injuries on one boat, while the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt, officials said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Crews with the Anne Arundel Fire Department are searching for a person who is unaccounted for following a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 12:20 p.m. near Turkey Point. Two boats were involved, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

A person suffered minor injuries on one boat, while the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt, officials said.

Anne Arundel Fire Department says the search is being switched from a rescue to a recovery effort.

The identifies of the missing person has not been released yet.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene to assist with the search.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

