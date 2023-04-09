Search continues for Maryland swimmer last seen in Rehoboth Beach

Richard A. Boateng was last seen in ocean surf on Sept. 3, according to police.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies are searching for a missing Maryland swimmer last seen on Sunday.

Police say 31-year-old Richard A. Boateng of Savage, Maryland was last seen in ocean surf around 5:45 p.m.

Police began searching for Boateng after receiving 911 calls Sunday evening. Members of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware State Police Aviation Unit and the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife all participated in a joint search of the water and beach north and south of the area around Rehoboth Avenue, where Boateng was last seen.

The search was unsuccessful Sunday, and is expected to continue Monday.

Boateng is described as being about 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright blue and white swimsuit with a floral design and a blue swim cap, according to police.