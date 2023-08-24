Police charge man with the murder of Hagerstown missing person

Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man faces charges in connection to a murder that occurred in Upper Marlboro in late May.

On Thursday, the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested and charged 57-year-old Boisey Neal of Glen Burnie for the murder of 59-year-old Shawn Eric Hall of Hagerstown.

In early June, the Hagerstown Police Department contacted PGPD to request help in finding Hall, who had been reported as missing through its agency.

Initial investigation by the Hagerstown Police Department indicated that Hall traveled to Upper Marlboro around the time of his disappearance.

On Wednesday, Prince George's County detectives located skeletal remains in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro.

Evidence found leads detectives to believe the remains found are those of missing Shawn Hall. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of his death.

Further investigation helped police identify Neal as a suspect.

On Wednesday, Neal was located and arrested. He is charged with first and second degree murder and other related charges.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive behind the murder.

Neal is currently being held on a no bond status.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.