PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old man from Maryland.

David Dixon was last spotted on Monday at 12:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Dixon was driving a gray 2012 Kia with Maryland tags 7CB0898.

Dixon is described as a 5'10'' black man weighing about 110 pounds.

If you see him or have any relevant information, police ask that you call 301-390-2160.

