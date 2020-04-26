MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division need your help in locating a Colorado woman and her daughter who have family in Montgomery County.

Carly Faith Lipnick, 39, left her Pitkin County, Colorado home with her 9-year-old daughter, Sloan Hope Lipkin, on Apr. 17, without communicating her plans to the father of the child.

Police said it is known that Carly Lipnick has family in Montgomery County. At this time, police said that Lipnick’s and her daughter’s whereabouts are unknown.

Detectives said they would like to speak with Carly Faith Lipnick along with checking on her welfare and the well-being of Sloan.

Carly is described as standing 5-feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Police said that Carly has a tattoo on her left wrist

Her 9-year-old daughter, Sloan, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said that Carly Faith Lipnick may be driving a white 2012 Audi Q5 with Colorado tags: OWO236.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carly Faith Lipnick and her daughter Sloan Hope Lipnick is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

