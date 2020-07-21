6-year-old missing after car was stolen in Prince George's County, police searching the area

The gray Honda Accord was allegedly stolen from the 6100 block of Breezewood Court around 5:20 p.m.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: The child was found a few blocks away from the incident, and is safe. The suspect is still at large with the car.

Police are looking for a 6-year-old who was in a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday afternoon in Prince George's County.

The description of the car given by police is a gray 2005, four-door Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate 5CY6633.

Police believe the man who stole the car is a Black man, but no further description has been provided about the missing child or the alleged suspect.

