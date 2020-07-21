x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

maryland

6-year-old missing after car was stolen in Prince George's County, police searching the area

The gray Honda Accord was allegedly stolen from the 6100 block of Breezewood Court around 5:20 p.m.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: The child was found a few blocks away from the incident, and is safe. The suspect is still at large with the car. 

Police are looking for a 6-year-old who was in a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday afternoon in Prince George's County. 

The description of the car given by police is a gray 2005, four-door Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate 5CY6633.

The Honda Accord was allegedly stolen from the 6100 block of Breezewood Court around 5:20 p.m., according to police. 

Police believe the man who stole the car is a Black man, but no further description has been provided about the missing child or the alleged suspect. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story with more information as it is released to our station.

GREENBELT CHILD ABDUCTION

CHILD ABDUCTION: Sky9 is on the scene in Greenbelt as a 6-year-old was inside a car that was stolen in the 6100 block of Breezewood Court in Greenbelt around 5:20 p.m. MORE: https://bit.ly/2WIsZMR

Posted by WUSA 9 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

RELATED: Montgomery, Prince George's counties ask Gov. Hogan to renew coronavirus restrictions

RELATED: Shortage of nurses cancels Montgomery Co. summer camps

RELATED: Arlington Public Schools moves to full-time distance learning this fall

RELATED: LIST: Back-to-school plans for districts across the DMV

RELATED: Learning resources: Here's how you can keep your kids engaged in learning this summer

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.