ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police has issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man who never returned home from a trip to Glen Burnie, Maryland on Monday.

Police said 88-year-old William Coe Tuder was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at his home in the 8900 block of Chapel Avenue in Ellicott City. Police said he left his home in his blue 2002 Ford Windstar, with Maryland tags 5DS3896, for an event in Glen Burnie.

It is still unknown if Tuder ever made it to his destination, officials said.

A family member reported Tuder missing after they noticed he did not return home that evening.

The department has contacted local hospitals and several areas and is still unable to find him.

Authorities are concerned for his well being. They said he as no cell phone and suffers from age-related health issues.

Police described Tuder as a white man, 5'10" and weighs about 175 pounds. They said he has gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red flannel shirt, and a baseball cap.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 11-year-old boy from Southwest

RELATED: Critical Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Northwest DC

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Leisure World

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.