KENSINGTON, MD -- Police need your help locating a missing 31-year-old man from Kensington, Md.

Andrew “Drew” Sims of Peregoy Drive was last seen leaving his residence by foot around 4:50 p.m. on Friday.

Sims is described by police as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

He has short brown hair, brown eyes, a beard and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with white wing graphics on the front, blue jeans, and white and gray Asics sneakers with blue stripes.

Police and family are worried about his physical welfare, because Sims takes medication but does not have it with him.

Anyone with information regarding Sim’s whereabouts is urged to contact either the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).

