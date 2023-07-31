x
Maryland

Missing 21-year-old woman from Prince George's County found safe

As of Monday night, the woman has been found safe.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department say a woman who was reported missing has been found safe. 

According to a report, the woman was last seen on Surrey Square Lane, off of Pennsylvania Avenue, in District Heights on Thursday, July 27. 

Four days after she was reported missing, officers say they have found her safe. 

"Thank you for sharing," the Prince George's County Police Department wrote. 

