Police ask for public's help locating missing 21-year-old woman from Prince George's County

"Please help us locate Ms. Wilson by sharing her image," the police department said in their post.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago.

According to a report, the woman, identified as 21-year-old Dejah Wilson, was last seen on Surrey Square Lane, off of Pennsylvania Avenue, in District Heights on Thursday, July 27.

She has been described as a Black woman, 5'2", and weighing 125 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue pants.

On Sunday the police department shared the information about Wilson to its social media pages. Since then, the post has garnered over 4,000 likes and 6,000 retweets. On Monday morning, investigators reposted the missing person information, stating that she is still missing in all capital letters.

"Please help us locate Ms. Wilson by sharing her image," the police department said in the post.

STILL MISSING: Please help us locate Ms. Wilson by sharing her image. https://t.co/YmnkRbl5Sx https://t.co/W6jQkQlmm5 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 31, 2023