Missing 16-year-old from Montgomery County last seen months ago

Jennifer Soto Muralles was last seen on the evening of Feb. 2 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 16-year-old girl has been missing for over two months, leading police in Montgomery County to ask for the public's help locating her.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police say that Jennifer Soto Muralles, from Takoma Park, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 2, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Greenwood Avenue in Silver Spring.

Muralles has been described as 5'4" tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has blue hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower on her hand and another on the inside of her left forearm. The teen was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and sweater, black pants and black boots.

Police and family say that they are concerned for her welfare, thus the additional ask from the public.