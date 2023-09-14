Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old in Prince George's County

The girl’s name is Mariangel Gomez Torres. She was last seen at Charles Herbert Flowers High School on September 6.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The girl’s name is Mariangel Gomez Torres. Police say she was last seen at Charles Herbert Flowers High School on September 6.

Mariangel was last seen wearing a red, white, blue jacket and black pants. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds.

Police are asking the community to call detectives from the Landover Division Investigation Section at 301-772-4425 if they see her.