HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from Hyattsville who was last seen Sunday night.

Jacqueline Aguilar was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Hamilton Street.

She is 5'6" tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan Puma tennis shoes.