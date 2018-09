CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. -- Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old from the Capitol Heights area.

Tydasia Bryant was last seen on Sunday around 12 p.m. in the 1200 block of Capitol Heights Blvd.

Prince George's County police said she is 5'1" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red, black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black paints.

