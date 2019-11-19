OXON HILL, Md. — Prince George's County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen in Oxon Hill on Monday evening.

Police said Da'Kahri Eric Dawson was last spotted in the 1100 block of Kennebec Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Dawson is 4'3" and weighs 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a white polo shirt, a blue coat, and black Jordan shoes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call them at 301-749-5064.

