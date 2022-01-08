Did your numbers come up? $1M, two $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Maryland

A winning $1 million ticket was sold at a Shell station on Gaither Road in Rockville, and two $50,000 winners were sold - one in Bethesda and one in Pasadena.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — If you played the Powerball in Maryland for the Jan. 5 drawing, you might have not won the big prize but you'll still want to check your tickets because there's a new millionaire somewhere in the DMV.

A winning $1 million ticket was sold at a Shell station on Gaither Road in Rockville, and two $50,000 winners were sold - one at Crossroads Exxon on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena in Anne Arundel County and one at Westlake Wine & Beer on Auto Park Avenue in Bethesda.

Players in California and Wisconsin will split the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing.

Maryland Lottery encourages all Powerball players to check their tickets to see if they match the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with a Power Ball of 17. In all, Maryland Lottery retailers sold 60,869 winning tickets for the Jan. 5 drawing with prizes ranging from $4 to $1,000,004.

Lottery officials say all winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 at lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

The $632.6 million Powerball jackpot, which was the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, resets to $20 million for the Jan. 8 drawing with a cash option of $14.2 million.

As the Powerball jackpot began to surge, Maryland saw many big winners. From Dec. 1 through the Jan. 5 drawing, there were 20 tickets sold in Maryland worth at least $50,000, including a pair of $2 million prizes, a pair of $1 million prizes, one prize of $100,000 and 15 prizes of $50,000.