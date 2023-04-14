Milk tanker crash sends driver to hospital in Frederick Co.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

URBANA, Md. — A driver is in a Baltimore hospital after the tanker truck they were driving overturned on MD-80 in Urbana, Maryland, Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on MD 80/Fingerboard Road at Sugarloaf Parkway, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell. According to Wivell, the tanker was carrying milk when it crashed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver had to be pulled from the truck and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The severity of those injuries, and the driver's current condition, are not known at this time, Wivell said.

All eastbound lanes of MD-80 are shut down at Sugarloaf Parkway while crews work to clean up the debris and get the tanker removed. It is not clear how long lanes will remain closed. Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes. The westbound lanes remain open.

We are currently on scene of a single vehicle incident, with personal injury, on eastbound MD 80 at Sugarloaf Parkway in Urbana.



All eastbound lanes are closed and all westbound lanes remain open.



For more, check out our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/jpMFkuX9Wn — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) April 14, 2023