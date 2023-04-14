Milk tanker crash sends driver to hospital in Frederick Co.

URBANA, Md. — A driver is in a Baltimore hospital after the tanker truck they were driving overturned on MD-80 in Urbana, Maryland, Friday morning.
The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on MD 80/Fingerboard Road at Sugarloaf Parkway, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell. According to Wivell, the tanker was carrying milk when it crashed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no other vehicles were involved.
The driver had to be pulled from the truck and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The severity of those injuries, and the driver's current condition, are not known at this time, Wivell said.
All eastbound lanes of MD-80 are shut down at Sugarloaf Parkway while crews work to clean up the debris and get the tanker removed. It is not clear how long lanes will remain closed. Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes. The westbound lanes remain open.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.