James Madison Middle School teacher accused of soliciting student

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, Jose Zuniga Orellana has been charged with solicitation of a minor.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 33-year-old teacher is facing charges after police say he requested inappropriate pictures from a student at the middle school where he worked.

Zuniga Orellana worked at James Madison Middle School in Upper Marlboro. That is where he is accused of making inappropriate comments and asking for photographs of the student, who did not comply.

The 33-year-old teacher has since been taken into custody.

Detectives do not know of any other victims at this time but ask anyone with information to contact them at 301-772-4930. Callers are asked to refer to case number 23-0034787.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com

Middle school teacher charged with solicitation of a minor.https://t.co/z5NX5xt2Y2 pic.twitter.com/3HzAVVwE9o — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 14, 2023