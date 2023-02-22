2 arrested with semi-automatic weapons in Largo Metro garage

Metro Transit Police said they responded to reports that the two arrested were tampering with cars.

LARGO, Md. — Two people were arrested Tuesday for carrying semi-automatic weapons in the Downtown Largo Metro garage.

According to Metro Transit Police, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, identified as Paul Baylor, were arrested on weapons charges. Officers had responded to garage after reports of the suspects tampering with cars in the garage. The two suspects were found around 3:30 p.m. and arrested for the weapons. It is not clear if the 17-year-old and Baylor got inside any cars.

Police say the two weapons were loaded at the time the suspects were arrested.

Additional details about the case were not immediately made public. MTPD released two images of the guns.

This incident comes on the heels of other violent incidents around Metro.

At the beginning of the month, a 64-year-old Metro employee was shot and killed in D.C. The shooting sparked safety concerns about Metro on social media platforms.

According to Metro Transit Police, crime on Metro properties increased around 19% in 2022 compared to the previous year. This includes robberies, assaults and vandalism.

With the increase of crime, there has also been a significant jump in ridership from 2021 to 2022, following the pandemic.

Clarke said transit agency leaders are doing their best to keep passengers safe.