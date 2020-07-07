Train derails at Silver Spring Metro Station, 32 people escape injury

Expect delays in the area of Colesville Road near East-West Highway.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Metro train derailed just outside the Silver Spring Metro Station Tuesday morning.

The outbound Red Line train derailed on the platform at 8400 Colesville Road near East-West Highway around 11:30 a.m.

As the train was departing Silver Spring Station, the leading two cars of a Red Line train derailed at low speed.

The Red Line train was traveling to Glenmont and had just serviced Silver Spring Station. Six of the train's eight cars had not cleared the platform when the train stopped following the derailment, and passengers were able to exit the train using the standard doors.

The conductor and one person were stuck inside of the train due to a jammed door, but emergency crews were able to get them out, officials said. The train operator was taken for required post-incident testing, per federal regulations, officials said.

The majority of the passengers self-evacuated from the other cars, or were assisted by Montgomery County firefighters who responded at the scene minutes after the initial car.

A large presence of transit police and emergency response crews were called to the scene to access the damage and check passengers for injuries. There were no injuries among the 32 passengers.

While the investigation into the derailment is ongoing, current information does not indicate any conditions or failures related to infrastructure or equipment, officials said.

Train service was suspended between Forest Glen and Silver Spring for the initial response, with shuttle bus service provided. Metro expects to restore single track service Tuesday afternoon.

Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road were shut down for some time.