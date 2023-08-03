Here's why Metro might not be the best option for getting home from Beyoncé's concert

Did you plan to use Metro to get to the highly-anticipated concert? If so, you might want to rethink that.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — It is finally time! Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is landing in the DMV this weekend, but many concertgoers are debating the best way to arrive at the venue.

Don't get heated Beyhive, but Metro is ringing the alarm on commuters hoping to hop on a train to head to the FedEx Field. In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, they noted that the stadium is up to a 30-minute walk from the Morgan Boulevard Station.

And, not to break your soul further, they also said that on Saturday the last Silver Line train headed to Ashburn will depart the station at 12:34 a.m. and the Blue Line to Franconia-Springfield will head out at 12:27 a.m.

Beyoncé fans, ‘Crazy in Love’ with Metro, take note if you’re heading to @FedExField. The stadium is up to a 30-minute walk from Morgan Blvd Station.



▶️ Saturday last Silver Line train to Ashburn departs 12:34 AM; Blue Line to Franconia-Springfield leaves at 12:27 AM. #wmata pic.twitter.com/aiQncVI1uJ — Metro Forward (@wmata) August 2, 2023

The concert start time on both days is set for 8 p.m., though originally slated for 7 p.m., with an estimated length of two and a half hours long.

This might have you thinking, America Has A Problem, but you are not alone. Many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed their disappointment in this move by the transportation service - or lack thereof.

One comment underneath the post stated that they would rather pay Metro $25 roundtrip for their services just to avoid the Uber surcharges that come after a packed concert. Another account said, "This is why RFK needs to be redeveloped into the new home of the Commanders."

The reaction seems to have had an impact on Metro's weekend plans. On Thursday, Metro announced extended service for Beyoncé fans.

The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn on Sunday night will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m., allowing concertgoers enough time to walk from the stadium to the station. Metro will make late trains available at transfer stations so customers aboard the final Silver Line train can rely on Metro to get them to their destinations on all lines. All customers in line at Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. will be accommodated.

For customers traveling toward Greenbelt, free shuttle bus service to stations closed for the ongoing fiber optic cable installation project will be available from Ft. Totten.